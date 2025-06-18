Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz leaving department

Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz is on his way out after serving the department since 2021.

County Executive Aisha Braveboy issued the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Upcoming announcement

What we know:

Prince George's County Executive Aisha Braveboy held a press conference for what her office called "a very important public safety update."

It comes amid speculation that the newly elected County Executive is seeking to replace Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz.

Braveboy will be sworn in to the position on Thursday. She previously served as the county's State's Attorney.

Aziz is reportedly a finalist for the position of Phoenix Police Chief, placing him among the top three candidates in the city’s search.

While speaking with FOX 5 at Friday's Zip Trip in Landover, Aziz said he has a deep appreciation for Prince George’s County and its residents and said he is grateful to even be considered for the role in Phoenix.

Changes expected

What they're saying:

In an exclusive interview with FOX 5 just last week, Aziz said that he had not yet been contacted by County Executive-elect Aisha Braveboy about whether he will remain in his role after she takes over.

"That is not my normal experience," he told FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez when asked if this aligns with the transition methods he is accustomed to.

Aziz said he has not had any direct contact with the transition team or received directives regarding his role. He said he believes communication should go through his current supervisors, who would then communicate with the transition team.

While he said he previously had a strong working relationship with Braveboy, he has not spoken with her during this transition process. "I had a great relationship in her previously held position. But I have not had any contact with the transition team or been given any instructions outside of that," he said.

FOX 5 also spoke with Braveboy about Aziz’s potential departure and a possible replacement.

"I'm absolutely committed to appointing someone who has come up through the ranks here in Prince George's County," she said. She stressed the need for a leader dedicated to supporting officers, recognizing the challenges of law enforcement, and who is familiar with the area.

The Phoenix Police Chief selection is expected to be announced in July.

Who is Malik Aziz?

Dig deeper:

Malik Aziz was selected to be the Chief of the Prince George's County Police Department by former County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in 2021.

Before serving in Prince George's County, Aziz served on the Dallas Sheriff’s Office and the Dallas Police Department where he retired as a Deputy Chief with over 29 years of service.

According to the Prince George's County government website, Aziz has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice from the University of Texas at Arlington and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Dallas.

He is a graduate of the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police, the FBI’s National Academy, Session 240, and the FBI National Executive Institute, Session 46.