Prince George’s police chief awaits decision from County Executive-elect Braveboy on future role

In an exclusive interview with FOX 5 on Friday, Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz said that he has not yet been contacted by County Executive-elect Aisha Braveboy about whether he will remain in his role after she takes over.

Braveboy is expected to be sworn in on June 19, but Aziz said he has not received word of her decision.

"That is not my normal experience," he told FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez when asked if this aligns with the transition methods he is accustomed to. Aziz said he has not had any direct contact with the transition team or received directives regarding his role. He said he believes communication should go through his current supervisors, who would then communicate with the transition team.

While he said he previously had a strong working relationship with Braveboy, he has not spoken with her during this transition process. "I had a great relationship in her previously held position. But I have not had any contact with the transition team or been given any instructions outside of that," he said.

Earlier this week, Prince George’s County residents learned that Aziz is a finalist for the position of Phoenix Police Chief, placing him among the top three candidates in the city’s search.

"I'm always optimistic that whatever I put my name in, that I'm going to pursue it 100 percent," when asked if he feels confident that he will be offered that position. "And so, I don't know, I can't speak for Phoenix and the city manager. I just know that I am going to head to Phoenix and interview for a position, and I'm still the current Prince George's County chief until advised in any other way."

He also expressed deep appreciation for Prince George’s County and its residents and said he is grateful to even be considered for the role in Phoenix.

FOX 5 also spoke with Braveboy about Aziz’s potential departure and a possible replacement. "I'm absolutely committed to appointing someone who has come up through the ranks here in Prince George's County," she said. She stressed the need for a leader dedicated to supporting officers, recognizing the challenges of law enforcement, and who is familiar with the area.

Chief of Police for the DeKalb County Police Department in Georgia, Mirtha Ramos, and Executive Director of the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board, Matthew Giordano, are the other two candidates in the running for the position in Phoenix.

Aziz and the other finalists were selected after a nationwide search that began in December. All three finalists are expected to appear at a public forum on Monday, June 16, 2025, giving members of the public an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates.

Aziz was selected in 2021 by former County Executive Angela Alsobrooks to serve as the eighteenth Chief of Police of the Prince George’s County Police Department.

He served in the Dallas Sheriff’s Office and the Dallas Police Department, where he retired as a Deputy Chief with over 29 years of service.

The Phoenix Police Chief selection is expected to be announced in July.