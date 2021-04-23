Prince George’s County police officer faces federal tax evasion charges

article

A Prince George’s County police officer is facing federal tax evasion charges in connection with a separate business he run.

Police Lieutenant Edward Finn is facing five federal charges of attempting to evade or defeat taxes in connection with the local security firm he owns and operates.

The Prince George’s County police department had already suspended Finn on an unrelated administrative matter prior to his federal arrest.

Finn has been with the department since 1995.

