Bladensburg cop arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor

A Bladensburg police officer is facing charges in Baltimore County for allegedly abusing a minor.

Baltimore County police have charged eight-year police veteran LoQune Brown with third-degree sex offense, sex abuse of a minor and second-degree assault.

Bladensburg police say they were notified that Brown was under investigation on March 9, and he was placed on administrative leave the same day.

They say Brown will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

According to the department, Brown was off duty when the alleged incident occurred, but they are reviewing their Town Youth Development Programs in light of the nature of the allegations.

If you have any concerns, you can call police at (301) 864-6080.

