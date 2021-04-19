Criminal case against Bladensburg cop accused of assaulting cuffed person can move forward, judge says

A criminal case involving a suspended Bladensburg police officer who reportedly used "excessive force" against a handcuffed person during a traffic stop can more forward, a judge has ruled.

According to a press release from the Bladensburg police department, officer Michael Luciotti was already suspended for a separate personnel matter when he was indicted in connection with the February 2020 traffic stop, which left the person with "facial and head injuries."

He’s been indicted on charges including second-degree assault and misconduct in office.

Luciotti – a nine-year veteran - was wearing a body camera during the traffic stop.

Following his arraignment on Feb. 26, 2021, Luciotti filed a motion to have the case dismissed, but a judge decided it can move forward on April 2021.

Luciotti is on administrative suspension with pay, and an internal investigation will be completed after the criminal proceedings conclude, according to law enforcement administration.

