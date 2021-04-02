Prince George’s County police investigating homicide in Riverdale

Prince George’s County police are investigating after a person was killed in Riverdale Friday evening.

Police responded to the scene in the 5200 block of 56th Avenue shortly before 7 p.m.

They have not identified the person, nor have they released and suspect information.

A police official indicated that they were on their way to the scene.

