Prince George’s County police investigating homicide in Riverdale
RIVERDALE, Md. - Prince George’s County police are investigating after a person was killed in Riverdale Friday evening.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Police responded to the scene in the 5200 block of 56th Avenue shortly before 7 p.m.
READ MORE: 'Non-contact police-involved shooting' reported in Temple Hills
They have not identified the person, nor have they released and suspect information.
READ MORE: Bowie man charged in carjacking, murder of Prince George’s County security guard
A police official indicated that they were on their way to the scene.