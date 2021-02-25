Bowie man charged in carjacking, murder of Prince George’s County security guard
BOWIE, Md. - A Bowie man has been arrested in connection with a botched carjacking that led to the death of a security guard working in Prince George’s County.
Prince George’s County police have charged 24-year-old Desmond Mbah of Blanding Court in Bowie for the deadly shooting of 23-year-old Riyadh Al Janabi of Rockville.
Police began investigating on Feb. 11 around 8:10 p.m. when they responded to a reported carjacking and shooting in the 5400 block of 54th Avenue in Riverdale Park.
The victim – who was on duty when he was shot – was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot.
He was pronounced dead later after being taken to a local hospital.
Mbah was arrested Wednesday, and charged with first and second-degree murder.
Police say Mbah admitted to the shooting.
If you have information that might help police in their investigation, call (301) 516-2512.