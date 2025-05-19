Prince George's County police cracking down on illegal car rallies

The Brief Three large-scale illegal car rallies were broken up in Prince George’s County this weekend, Maryland State Police officials said. Two of the locations were in Laurel and the other was in Upper Marlboro. Several arrests were also made, including one for a stolen car.



Dangerous drivers hit a dead end this weekend in Prince George’s County, according to police.

What we know:

The Maryland Car Rally Task Force, which is comprised of law enforcement personnel from different parts of the state, broke up three large-scale illegal exhibition driving events last weekend, police said. Efforts focused on public roads, industrial zones, and parking lots throughout Prince George’s County.

The three specific locations given by authorities were: 6101 Van Dusen Road in Laurel, 13201 Mid-Atlantic Boulevard in Laurel, and 15887 Commerce Court in Upper Marlboro.

The enforcement efforts began at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, according to officials, who added that they prevented crowds of up to 300 people at each of the locations from exhibition driving, disorderly behavior, and roadway shutdowns.

Dig deeper:

Police said that three people ended up being charged with crimes, including for a stolen vehicle, an active warrant for first-degree burglary, and they said a 17-year-old was charged with operating an unregistered vehicle.

What they're saying:

"I just hope that they put a stop to that because it’s like really chaotic for the community," said Ayo Iguade, who lives near one of the Laurel locations. "It makes this area, it doesn’t feel very safe when you hear about all that type of chaos."