Prince George’s County officials looking to boost COVID-19 vaccine confidence

Despite the presence of a mass vaccination site at Six Flags, Prince George’s County officials are still trying to get the coronavirus vaccine to more residents.

Thousands of people are heading to the site for vaccinations every day, but many of them are coming from homes outside of Prince George’s County.

The county has been the epicenter of the pandemic since it arrived in the DMV last year – but some health officials say there aren’t enough Prince George’s County residents coming to the mass vaccination center and other locations.

They say people are coming from 20 of Maryland’s 22 counties – but precious few are coming from one of the state’s most densely populated jurisdictions.

They want to find out what the problem might be – whether it’s a language concern, or fears that the vaccine may not be safe.

Some of the trusted sources they’re reaching out to now to improve community confidence include local churches.

