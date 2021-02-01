Fauci to join Prince George’s County officials for coronavirus discussion

Dr. Anthony Fauci – largely considered a hero in the Trump administration’s efforts to combat the pandemic – will join Prince George’s County officials next week to discuss COVID-19 vaccines.

Prince George’s County developed into the epicenter of the pandemic in the state of Maryland shortly after it was first identified in residents in neighboring Montgomery County.

As of Monday, the suburban D.C. county has recorded the most cases in the state with nearly 70,000, and its percent positivity rate was still significantly higher than other counties.

Fauci has been viewed as a voice of reason amid the pandemic. He was among People magazine’s "2020 People of the Year", and he was also on the shortlist for "Time’s Person of the Year."

After serving in the Trump administration, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases was one of the few officials who was also named to President Joe Biden’s coronavirus task force.