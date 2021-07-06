Prince George's County man charged with attempted murder, assault on officers

A Prince George's County man has been charged with the attempted murder and assault of two police officers that took place over the weekend.

Just after midnight on Sunday, July 4, officers who were on patrol in the 6000 block of Riggs Road executed a traffic stop on a car that had multiple traffic violations.

The suspect, 29-year-old Demetri Reese, was the front seat passenger of that car. As one officer spoke to the driver, Reese was seen putting his shoes on, and tried to get out of the car on the passenger side.

A second officer who was standing by the passenger door tried to keep the door closed, but Reese forced it open, hitting the officer with the door. That officer took hold of Reese and brought him to the ground.

Reese then reached into his waist area and grabbed a loaded gun. As the officer struggled with the suspect, Reese fired his gun, hitting himself in the leg.

Two additional officers then grabbed Reese’s hand while he was still holding the gun. Another officer tased Reese in order for him to let go of the gun.

No PGPD officers discharged their duty weapons during this encounter.

After the gun was secured, officers on scene treated Reese’s self-inflicted leg wound. One of the officers also suffered a hand injury and required treatment at a hospital. Reese was also taken to the hospital for treatment. He was later released and taken in for questioning.

Reese was charged with the attempted murder of one officer and for assaulting a second officer. He also faces several other charges to include a firearm possession with a felony conviction.

He’s in currently being held by the Department of Corrections. A commissioner ordered him held on a no-bond status.