Family heartbroken after 21-year-old Falls Church woman shot, killed in DC

A young woman from northern Virginia who was shot in D.C has died from her injuries.

Ranel Marshall, 21, was shot Tuesday in Southeast in the middle of the afternoon. Her mother says she was meeting a friend to see a movie and she doesn’t believe the gunfire was meant for her daughter.

"I can’t describe it. I can’t," said ArLita Marshall. "She’s my oldest and my only daughter."

D.C. Police say no arrests have been. The shooting happened in the 4100 block of Alabama Ave. Southeast at around 4:40 p.m on June 29.

"I was told that she was sitting in her car waiting for someone to come out so they could go to the movies and a car came by and began shooting," said ArLita. "And she was hit in the neck and the shoulder."

Ranel grew up in Falls Church and family says she was in art school with plans to become an interior designer.

"I would describe her as the most outgoing, goofy, beautiful person I know," said her cousin Jamya Denny.

Her family has stayed by Ranel’s side at Medstar Washington Hospital. Her mom says she was declared clinically brain dead on Sunday.

"I want to see justice," said her 13-year-old brother, Otis Harris.

"They don’t even know what they took from us," said her cousin, Mariah Marshall. "We just didn’t get enough time with her. We were supposed to grow old together."

Family is planning a vigil for Friday at 7 p.m. at James Lee Community Center in Falls Church.