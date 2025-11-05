The Brief Prince George’s County held a food drive for furloughed federal workers and veterans. More than 100 people received free meals and resources at Tuesday’s event. The record-breaking shutdown has left many families struggling without pay.



The federal shutdown, now the longest in U.S. history, is forcing furloughed workers and veterans in Prince George’s County to rely on food distribution centers to feed their families.

The Senate once again failed to pass a spending bill on Tuesday — and on Wednesday, the federal government shutdown became the longest in U.S. history.

Supporting workers:

Locally, in Prince George’s County, some concerned federal workers and veterans got help at a food distribution center. People impacted by the federal government shutdown are receiving boxes of free food as many are struggling to feed their families after missing paychecks.

Council members Shayla Adams-Stafford and Ingrid Watson hosted the free food distribution and resource fair. More than 100 people showed up.

Organizers at the Wayne K. Curry Administration Building told FOX 5 that they’re focused on helping federal workers and veterans affected by the shutdown.

Tuesday night's event also provided federal workers and veterans with information on how to start their own business and how to apply for county government contracts.

Big picture view:

The Trump administration also said on Tuesday that no SNAP payments will be distributed until the shutdown is over, despite orders from federal judges saying the government must continue funding the food assistance program.

New reporting suggests the White House may not pay federal employees who are not working during the shutdown.

What they're saying:

Many people say right now, they're just hoping the federal government reopens soon and that federal workers get back pay.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Prince George's County leaders organize food drive for federal workers in need