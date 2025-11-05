Government Shutdown 2025 Update: Day 36 sets record for longest shutdown in history

The nation has officially entered the longest federal shutdown in U.S. history. The Senate once again failed to pass a funding bill Tuesday night, and the ripple effects continue to strain families, communities, and critical services.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says there is some hope that Democrats’ sweeping election wins could give swing-state senators the cover they need to cross party lines if Republicans are willing to offer some assurances.

By many estimates, it’s not just the longest shutdown but also the most damaging.

Thousands of federal workers have missed paychecks, leaving many families in need. Communities are stepping up to help, but the situation remains bewildering for federal employees and veterans.

The shutdown began October 1. Since then, more than 750,000 federal workers have been furloughed or are working without pay. Disruptions have hit food aid programs, child care services, and the nation’s air traffic control system. Many government operations remain on pause.

Meanwhile, millions of Americans are receiving shocking health care premium hikes. Democrats have been holding their votes on a government funding resolution, demanding that Republicans agree to a fix.

President Trump has called Republican senators to a White House breakfast meeting Wednesday morning. Lawmakers will need to craft a new resolution to extend the funding timeline and end the standoff.

Government shutdown next vote date

It is unclear if the Senate will vote again on Wednesday.

Trump has refused to negotiate with Democrats on salvaging expiring health insurance subsidies until they agree to reopen the government.

But Democrats remain skeptical, especially after his administration restricted SNAP food aid despite court orders requiring funds to prevent hunger.

Trump sets another shutdown record

Trump’s handling of the current shutdown marks a departure from his first term, when a 35-day partial closure stemmed from his push for U.S.-Mexico border wall funding.

Back then, he held public talks with congressional leaders but ultimately backed down in 2019 after failing to secure the money.

Health care costs skyrocket

Millions of Americans are facing sticker shock as insurance premium notices arrive, with prices soaring. The expiration of enhanced federal subsidies is expected to leave many unable to afford coverage.

Republicans are hesitant to fund the health care program, known as Obamacare, without major reforms.

The White House says its stance hasn’t changed and that Democrats must vote to fund the government before any health care negotiations can begin.