Prince George’s County investigating case of health worker killed by COVID-19

Prince George’s County is investigating the case of a health worker who was killed by COVID-19 after asking twice if she could work from home.

As an essential worker, 44-year-old Chantee Mack was told no.

Mack was one of at least 20 employees who became infected with the novel coronavirus as it ravaged Prince George’s County – the epicenter of the outbreak in Maryland.

READ MORE: Prince George’s County health worker killed by COVID-19 after requests to work from home were denied

County officials want answers – and they want to determine whether there are lessons to be learned in order to avoid a repeat of the incident.

Mack’s family says they have not been contacted by county officials at this point.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Prince George’s County requiring mandatory testing for public safety, health personnel

Mack worked in the clinic for sexually transmitted diseases. Although she wasn’t directly involved in COVID-19 treatment, she knew the virus’ potentially devastating effects.

Both of Mack’s requests were supported by her immediate supervisors but rejected by upper management, according to union documents.

Mack suffered from a key COVID-19 risk factor – obesity.

A Laurel resident, Mack was taken to a local hospital April 14 – she died on May 11.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather