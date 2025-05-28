Prince George’s County Executive Special Election: Meet the candidates

Prince George's County is holding a Special Election on June 3 for the County Executive and County Council District 5 seats.

Here's who will be on the ballot.

Prince George’s County Executive Candidates

Aisha Braveboy

Aisha Braveboy has served as Prince George’s County State’s Attorney since 2018.

She’s been endorsed by Maryland Governor Wes Moore for County Executive.

"As Governor, I have had the privilege of working together with Aisha Braveboy and I have seen her leadership up close, and she will be a fantastic partner in our shared mission of making Maryland and Prince George’s County safer, more affordable, and more competitive," Moore said in a statement."The combination of her public- and private-sector experience, her track record of delivering results in office, and her forward-facing vision to lead as the next County Executive is what inspired my decision."

As State’s Attorney, Braveboy has focused on cracking down on juveniles who are committing violent crimes, including carjackings which she’s referred to as a "gateway crime."

"We didn’t want young people to believe that they could get away with stealing someone’s auto," said Braveboy in an interview with FOX 5 DC.

Jonathan White

Republican Jonathan White is running against Democrat Aisha Braveboy for Prince George’s County Executive position.

White served in the Air Force for 20 years, which he says on his website instilled in him "unwavering discipline, teamwork, and leadership."

His campaign is focused on a vision for "PEOPLE not Politics." White has outlined on his campaign website some of the action he would take in his position, including targeting crime, supporting economic growth, addressing school safety concerns and the housing crisis.

While White is running as a Republican candidate for the election on June 3, he previously ran for Prince George's County Council, At-Large, as a Democrat in 2022.

Prince George’s County Council District 5

Shayla D. Adams-Stafford

Shalya D. Adams-Stafford is a former educator, currently serving as the Founder and CEO of multiple companies. She also leads RemixEducation, a nonprofit organization focused on youth development.

In 2020, Adams-Stafford was elected to the Prince George's County Board of Education.

Fred Price, Jr.

Price is a U.S. Marine veteran who settled in Washington, D.C., working for multiple federal agencies including the U.S. Postal Service, Patent and Trademark Office, and Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

How to vote in the Prince George's County Special Election

Early Voting is already underway in Prince George's County, up until Monday June 2. Voters can register to vote in person at any voting location. To check your registration status, click here.

Timeline:

Early Voting: May 28–June 2, 10 a.m.–8 p.m. (12 p.m.–6 p.m. on Sunday).

Election Day Voting: June 3, 7 a.m.–8 p.m.

Mail-in ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day, June 3.

Election Vote Centers during Early Voting and on Election Day:

College Park City Hall

7401 Baltimore Avenue, Suite 201

Hyattsville, MD 20740

Kentland Community Center

2413 Pinebrook Avenue

Landover, MD 20785

Lake Arbor Community Center

10100 Lake Arbor Way

Bowie, MD 20721

Laurel-Beltsville Senior Activity Center

7120 Contee Rd

Laurel, MD 20707

Rollingcrest-Chillum Community Center

6120 Sargent Rd

Hyattsville, MD 20782

Southern Area Aquatic & Recreation Complex

13601 Missouri Ave

Brandywine, MD 20613

South Bowie Community Center

1717 Pittsfield Ln

Bowie, MD 20715

Southern Regional Technology and Recreation Complex

7007 Bock Rd

Fort Washington, MD 20744

Suitland Community Center Park/School

5600 Regency Ln

Forestville, MD 20747



