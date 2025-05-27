Early voting begins Wednesday for the Prince George’s County Special Election
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Early voting begins Wednesday for the Prince George’s County Special Election, which will fill vacancies in the County Executive and County Council District 5 seats.
Democrat Aisha Braveboy faces Republican Jonathan White for the remaining two years of Angela Alsobrooks’ term as County Executive. Alsobrooks won a U.S. Senate seat last year, becoming the first Black senator elected from Maryland.
In County Council District 5, Democrat Shayla D. Adams-Stafford will compete against Republican Fred Price Jr.
What you need to know about the Prince George’s County Special Election
What you can do:
Early Voting: May 28–June 2, 10 a.m.–8 p.m. (12 p.m.–6 p.m. on Sunday).
Election Day Voting: June 3, 7 a.m.–8 p.m.
Register: Voters can register in person at any voting location.
Check Status: To check your registration status, click here.
Mail-in ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day, June 3.
Election Vote Centers during Early Voting and on Election Day:
College Park City Hall
7401 Baltimore Avenue, Suite 201
Hyattsville, MD 20740
Kentland Community Center
2413 Pinebrook Avenue
Landover, MD 20785
Lake Arbor Community Center
10100 Lake Arbor Way
Bowie, MD 20721
Laurel-Beltsville Senior Activity Center
7120 Contee Rd
Laurel, MD 20707
Rollingcrest-Chillum Community Center
6120 Sargent Rd
Hyattsville, MD 20782
Southern Area Aquatic & Recreation Complex
13601 Missouri Ave
Brandywine, MD 20613
South Bowie Community Center
1717 Pittsfield Ln
Bowie, MD 20715
Southern Regional Technology and Recreation Complex
7007 Bock Rd
Fort Washington, MD 20744
Suitland Community Center Park/School
5600 Regency Ln
Forestville, MD 20747
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Maryland State Board of Elections and previous FOX 5 reporting.