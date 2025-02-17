Gov. Wes Moore endorses Aisha Braveboy in Prince George’s County Executive race

article

With the special election for Prince George’s County Executive heating up, key endorsements from Maryland leaders are adding momentum to the crowded race.

Moore endorses Braveboy for PG County Executive

What we know:

On Monday, Gov. Wes Moore announced his endorsement of Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy, calling her a "fantastic partner" in making the county safer, more affordable, and more competitive.

"As Governor, I have had the privilege of working together with Aisha Braveboy and I have seen her leadership up close," Moore said in a statement. "The combination of her public and private-sector experience, the track record of delivering results in office, and her forward-facing vision to lead as the next County Executive is what inspired my decision."

Braveboy has also received backing from the Metro Washington AFL-CIO and other regional leaders.

Meanwhile, Sen. Angela Alsobrooks has thrown her support behind Calvin S. Hawkins Jr., a longtime county leader and current Council Chair.

"I am proud to support Calvin Hawkins to be the next County Executive of Prince George’s County," Alsobrooks said in a statement on Jan. 27. "As a person who has worked at the highest levels of County government for two County Executives, including as Council Chair, he has the experience to hit the ground running on Day One."

Hawkins has positioned himself as a candidate who will focus on economic growth, budget management, and delivering essential services to county residents.

Candidates forum set for February 17

What's next:

As voters weigh their options, all candidates are expected to participate in a forum on Monday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m. at High Calling Ministries in Upper Marlboro. The event, hosted by the D9 Coalition for Civic Engagement and the Greater Suburban Maryland Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, will provide an opportunity for candidates to outline their visions for the county.

The confirmed candidates attending include:

Democrats:

Aisha Braveboy

Calvin S. Hawkins Jr.

Rushern L. Baker III

Marcellus Crews

Ron Hunt

Albert Slocum

Moisette Tonya Sweat

Alonzo T. Washington

Republicans:

George E. McDermott

Jonathan White

Independent: