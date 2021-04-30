Prince George’s County eases up on mask restrictions

Prince George’s County has lifted mask requirements for most outdoor activities as of today.

The county is still encouraging people who have not been vaccinated to wear masks.

Masks will still be required for crowded outdoor events, such as attendance at sports stadiums or outdoor concerts.

Anyone who has not been vaccinated is encouraged to do so as soon as possible.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks indicated that the county is following the new mask guidelines laid out by the Centers for Disease Control.

"While this is exciting news for those fully vaccinated, we still urge caution and we encourage those who are not vaccinated, to take the vaccine and join the growing number of Prince Georgians who are Proud to be Protected from COVID-19," she said.

Masks are still required for indoor gatherings and on public transportation.

Fully vaccinated residents who are walking, running, hiking, bicycling or engaged in small gatherings with people from their home or with fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks.

The county is maintaining other COVID-19 safety guidelines and requirements.

