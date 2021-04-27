Prince George’s County COVID-19 vaccine clinics move to open registration plans

Prince George's County residents will have an easier time getting their COVID-19 vaccines as the area moves toward open registration plans.

According to health officials, residents no longer need to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine and can now schedule their own first-dose vaccine appointments at all vaccination clinics operated by the County Health Department.

Officials say appointments for second doses will be scheduled at the clinic during the appointments for the first doses.

Unvaccinated people who live or work in Prince George's County can schedule an appointment at mypgc.us/COVIDvaccine or by calling 311 and pressing # for assistance.

"The County's vaccine supply and administration capacity have grown to the point where we can give residents even more convenience and predictability in the process to get these safe and highly effective vaccines as quickly as possible," said Prince George's County health official Dr. George Askew in a statement. "I urge you and your family, friends and neighbors to protect yourselves and each other by getting vaccinated and continuing to wear masks, social distancing, and avoid gatherings, crowds and travel. Let's make public health history together and end this pandemic."

Prince George's County and the state of Maryland are in Phase 3 of COVID-19 vaccination distribution eligibility, which includes everyone 16 and older.

Maryland vaccination sites can be found at covidvax.maryland.gov or by calling 1-855-634-6829.

Beginning on May 1, Washington, D.C. will allow people getting their first dose to visit one of 11 walk-up, no appointment needed vaccination sites. The walk-up vaccination sites can be found here:

- Arena Stage

- Fort Stanton Recreation Center

- Kenilworth Recreation Center

- Lamond Recreation Center

- Langdon Park Community Center

- Providence Health System

- Rosedale Recreation Center

- Turkey Thicket Recreation Center

- University of the District of Columbia

- Walter E. Washington Convention Center

- Entertainment and Sports Arena (May 1 only)

- RISE Demonstration Center (After May 1)