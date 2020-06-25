MGM National Harbor reopens to the public on Monday: Here's their safety plan

This coming Monday, MGM National Harbor will reopen its doors again to the public.



Earlier this week, the casino and hotel giant announced it’s reopening plans, and on Thursday, FOX 5's Ike Ejiochi got a look at all of the safety precautions inside.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather



The main message MGM National Harbor is sending to the public is "safety." Inside, they’ve taken several steps, from mandating social distancing to contactless entertainment and dining — all to keep visitors safe.

Visitors will have to wear a mask at all times when inside the casino. Hand sanitizer will also be available at standing kiosks throughout the casino floor along with free complimentary masks for those who didn't bring their own.



Before visitors walk onto the casino floor, they'll have to pass through thermal scanners, which will take their temperature to make sure they're not running a fever.



Now when visitors are on the casino floor, they'll see so many new changes, including custom plexiglass dividers and hand sanitizer on every single gaming table — not to mention changes, they won't see.

RELATED: Casinos open up across Maryland



The dining experience at MGM has also been completely transformed. It's now all contactless and everything can be done by using a camera phone.



“You would put your first name, last name, phone number, and email address, and you will be placed on a waiting list. This will give you the opportunity to walk around, explore the casino,

said Dominique Bertolone, MGM's VP of Food and Beverage.



Also, if visitors decide to stay at the hotel overnight, everything from the hotel key to room service can all be accessed through MGM's app.



The casino and hotel will reopen on Monday, June 29 at 6 a.m.