Security concerns at MGM National Harbor after man followed home, shot and robbed in Woodbridge

One day after a Northern Virginia man was reportedly followed from the MGM National Harbor Casino to Woodbridge and then shot and robbed, there is still no suspect description, no surveillance video or images available.



The attack comes amid the holiday season and just days before people are expected to flood MGM for New Year’s Eve festivities.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis spoke with MGM’s representatives Friday and asked several questions including if the suspects were caught on surveillance video, if those images are being released, what is the policy concerning “cashing out?”



So far, MGM won’t confirm whether they have surveillance video or images of this incident and they say gaming regulations prohibit them from releasing video to the media.



The victim is a 33-year-old man who Prince William County police say was returning to Woodbridge after a night out at MGM National Harbor Casino on Wednesday. Woodbridge is about 20 miles from MGM.



Police are still piecing together what took place. Ultimately when the victim and another person were arriving to his destination on the 4700 block of Pearson Drive in Woodbridge, a group of men wearing masks jumped out of a car behind them.



The victim was attacked, shot, his money and a cell phone all stolen.



In a statement emailed to FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis, MGM says, “We work closely with local, state and federal law enforcement and some of the top security experts in the country when it comes to our security procedures. Security is one of our top priorities and we remain focused on providing a safe and enjoyable guest experience for everyone."



MGM says it’s prohibited from releasing surveillance video and images to media. They can release them to police and police can choose to release to media. So far that has not happened nor is anyone confirming it exists.