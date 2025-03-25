Prince George's County bus driver accused of reckless driving that was caught on camera

The Brief Prince George's County school bus driver accused of reckless driving caught on video. Despite video evidence, the driver remains employed; unclear if still driving a bus. Incident sparks concerns over speeding and demands for accountability in the community.



Prince George’s County bus driver accused of reckless driving

What we know:

A Prince George’s County school bus driver is facing allegations of reckless driving after exclusive video captured the driver crossing a double yellow line and speeding away. FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says despite the video evidence, the driver remains employed, though it is unclear whether they are still operating a school bus.

Alnwick says the incident occurred on Monday, March 10, between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m., along New Orchard Road in Prince George’s County. A local mother reported that she was driving at the speed limit of 25 mph when the bus aggressively tailgated her for five minutes before swerving around and speeding past. The incident was reported to Prince George’s County Public Schools.

Community demands accountability amid speeding concerns

Concerns about speeding in the area have been raised by neighbors, with some placing signs reading "Drive Like Your Kids Live Here." Alnwick noted several vehicles using New Orchard Road as a high-speed cut-through Tuesday morning, heightening the community’s frustrations. Parents are demanding accountability from the school system following the incident.

What they're saying:

PGCPS released a statement to FOX 5 saying:

"The investigation has been completed, however we cannot comment on the outcome as it is part of the employee’s confidential record. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Monthly training sessions are given to all drivers on all aspects of road safety. Various topics include traffic safety, railroad crossings, and bus stop safety. We can confirm that the driver is currently a PGCPS employee."

The status of whether the driver is still operating a school bus remains uncertain.

