Prince George's County school bus driver still employed following investigation into reckless driving

The Brief A Prince George's County school bus was caught on camera speeding and driving recklessly about two weeks ago. The woman who took the video spoke exclusively to FOX 5, saying the bus crossed over the solid double lines to speed past her on a residential street. Prince George's County Public Schools says it has completed its investigation into the incident and that the driver is still a PGCPS employee.



Prince George’s County Public Schools says a school bus driver accused of speeding and overtaking another driver is still employed with them.

An investigation was opened into the driver after a mom whose student attends a Prince George’s County school took video of the bus, which she says was recklessly speeding down a quiet street in a Largo neighborhood.

The backstory:

Leah Floyd captured the video two weeks ago. It shows the school bus speeding up and crossing the double solid lines in an area where passing is not allowed, all to overtake her car as she was driving at the speed limit through her residential neighborhood.

Floyd told FOX 5 the school bus driver closely tailgated her for about five minutes, before apparently becoming frustrated that she was going at the 25 mph speed limit on New Orchard Drive.

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 5, a Prince George’s County Public Schools spokesperson said:

"The investigation has been completed, however we cannot comment on the outcome as it is part of the employee’s confidential record. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Monthly training sessions are given to all drivers on all aspects of road safety. Various topics include traffic safety, railroad crossings, and bus stop safety. We can confirm that the driver is currently a PGCPS employee."

Floyd says the school’s decision is "upsetting" but added that she’s "not surprised."

"After hearing a lot of people's opinions on it, I thought that there would be some accountability, knowing that it was zero tolerance just driving recklessly," said Floyd.

Those who live in the neighborhood say this bus driver should not be on the road because they put children, drivers and pedestrians in danger.

What we don't know:

FOX 5 reached out to a PGCPS spokesperson to see if the employee is still driving buses. We’re waiting to hear back.