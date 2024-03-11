Prince George's County aims to deter crime against students by increasing community presence

Only on FOX 5, Prince George’s County Police say the number of juveniles being robbed as they walk to and from school is a serious problem the county right now.

Taking action, the Ardmore Springdale Association is starting a "Community Power Hour" in the neighborhoods around Charles H. Flowers High School, a county school police say saw two incidents targeting students last month.

Prince George’s County Council Chair Jolene Ivey tells FOX 5 she is participating with the association, handing out flyers about "Community Power Hour" effort from 2-3 p.m. Monday, March 11.

The effort is calling on neighbors who have outdoor things to do, like walk their dog or mow the lawn, to purposefully do so between 2-3 p.m. on weekdays.

Between 2-3 p.m. is around the time of Flowers High School’s dismissal. They let out at 2:25 p.m.

The goal is to not only ask for community members to be vigilant, but to help deter crime by increasing community presence.

"For whatever reason, the cycle is up right now with people who have mal intent, who do not what to do what they’re supposed to do, which is go get a job and buy what you want. Don’t go around hitting people over the head and stealing, what’s wrong with you? So, we just need to make sure that people can feel safe walking home from school with your coat, with your shoes, you know, just like normal life. Like, these young people -- they have enough to worry about, without having to worry about, are they going to make it home with the coat on their back," said Council Chair Jolene Ivey.

FOX 5 also spoke with Flowers students. A junior told FOX 5 off camera, he was with his friend, when his friend was targeted over a ski mask.

"I usually leave school really late, but now I’m starting to leave more early because it usually happens after – afterhours – like an hour after school ends," said the student.

"I don’t know that I it would make much of a difference ‘cause like [people] still steal in broad daylight," said another student off camera.

On camera, Flowers senior Manual Robinson told FOX 5, "There’s no need to rob or steal from other people just because they have something that you don’t … that should give you motivation to get to where they at in life. Like that should give you motivation to grind and hustle a little more."

We know how dangerous these incidents can be. Back in January, a 14-year-old student was shot in the chest over a Moose Knuckles coat.

FOX 5 also asked Ivey about parents not allowing their children to go to school in expensive shoes and clothing.

"I get on my kids for it," said Ivey, whose children are now adults, "but you know, they’re the victims – and they should be allowed to wear what they want to wear. I mean, really – they worked hard, or their families have worked hard to provide those items, they should have the right to wear them."

Prince George’s County Police tell FOX 5 Moose Knuckles coats, Balenciaga sneakers (both costing up to around $1,000 or more) and everyday items like cell phones and Air Pods are among the top four items mostly targeted.

Prince George’s County Public School Board Member Branndon D. Jackson (District 6) tells FOX 5 he and others are also planning to announce a pilot program later Monday, also meant to address the issue of students being robbed while walking home.

