School officials confirm 10 fights broke out at Prince George's County high school

School officials continue to investigate after over 10 fights broke out at Charles Herbert Flowers high school in Prince George's County.

According to officials, 10 fights broke out between students on Tuesday, December 19 during the day and ended with another school coming to the school property to fight.

In a viral video posted on social media, it appears a large brawl broke out in the hallway of the high school, causing a chaotic scene.

It is unclear at this time if any students suffered injuries from the fights.

School administrators recently sent a letter to parents on Wednesday, December 20, informing them of the "concerning series of multiple altercations" that occurred on Tuesday.

Read the entire message that was sent to parents and staff:

Dear Families,

l am writing to make you aware of a concerning series of multiple altercations that occurred on Tuesday, December 19 at Charles H. Flowers High School. The safety of students and staff is our top priority. School administration is in communication with the families of individuals involved, and we assure you we are taking action to ensure safety in our school.

While we understand that conflicts may arise, we must emphasize the importance of resolving disputes through constructive means. We believe in fostering a positive and respectful school environment, and such behaviors will not be tolerated nor are they reflective of the values we aim to instill in our students.

Counselors are available to speak with students to help equip them with effective communication and problem-solving skills. Additionally, we encourage open communication between parents, teachers, and students to create a supportive network.

In no way do these incidents reflect the values and standards of our school. We must work together to guide our students towards making better decisions and promoting a school climate that values cooperation and understanding. We appreciate your help in reinforcing these principles at home.

If you have any concerns, please contact me at 301-636-8000.

Thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,

Diedra Smalis Screws

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.