Student brings loaded gun to Flowers High School days after over 10 fights break out

Police are investigating after a student at Charles Herbert Flowers High School in Springdale brought a loaded gun onto school property.

This incident comes just days after over 10 fights happened at the high school on Tuesday, December 19. Police have identified the suspect as 18-year-old Ke’Shawn Reeves of Lanham, Maryland.

School administrators have since sent a letter to parents detailing the incident. Officials say Reeves entered the school through a side door that was opened by another student and then was promptly confronted and searched by school security.

Read the entire message that was sent to parents and staff:

Dear Parents and Guardians,

| am writing to inform you about an incident today at Charles H. Flowers High School. A student was found in possession of a loaded handgun on school property.

No students or staff members were harmed or actively threatened. The student entered the school through a side door that was opened by another student and then was promptly confronted and searched by school security.

The safety of our students is our top priority. Please assist in our efforts to maintain a safe learning environment by discussing with your child acceptable behaviors that support a positive school climate. Discuss with your child the consequences, such as expulsion, for bringing weapons or anything that resembles a weapon to school. Please encourage your child to always immediately report the sighting of any weapon or suspicious objects on school grounds to a staff member or trusted adult.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact 301-636-8000.

Thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely, Diedra Smalls-Screws Lead Administrator

