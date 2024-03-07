DC mom furious after 13-year-old assaulted, robbed for Moose Knuckles jacket outside school

D.C. police say a 13-year-old student was robbed of her Moose Knuckles jacket just outside of her school Tuesday afternoon. Now, her mom wants answers, saying the school did not notify her about what happened and didn't help her child following the attack.

According to a police report and a letter sent home to the families of Capitol Hill Montessori at Logan students, the victim was walking with two other students heading back to the school from Union Station around 3:40 p.m. when they were approached by another group of "school-aged children unaffiliated with CHML."

The victim’s mom, Dayona Campbell, tells FOX 5 this happened after a school field trip.

The victim told police that one of the suspects said, "Where's your man at? Where's your man at?" and "We like that Moose."

One of the suspects then held down the victim by her wrist and neck while another suspect took the Moose Knuckles jacket from her. Both suspects then fled south back towards the Union Station, police say.

While the robbery was carried out by two boys, the victim’s mom says a D.C. police detective told her that the group they were in included as many as 15 boys.

She says this was determined from video surveillance but FOX 5 has not been able to independently confirm that number and the victim’s parent hasn’t seen the video.

It’s something she says she wants from the school — and more information.

"An explanation as to why my child wasn’t…no one was there to help my child. Why wasn’t I notified about the situation? And why wasn’t MPD called immediately? I called them once I got here," Campbell said.

The victim’s jacket was recovered the next day.

FOX 5 has reached out to D.C. Public Schools for comment. We have not heard back at this time.

You can read the full letter sent to Capitol Hill Montessori at Logan parents below:

"Dear Capitol Hill Montessori @ Logan Parents and Families,

At Capitol Hill Montessori @ Logan (CHML), we are committed to the safety of our students. Communicating about incidents that occur while students are away from home is critical to maintaining strong partnerships with families.

This Tuesday, after dismissal, it was reported that a group of school-aged children unaffiliated with CHML approached three of our middle school students and took one of their jackets. The students returned to our campus physically unharmed, and school administration notified the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and DC Public Schools (DCPS) Police of the incident. The students departed campus with their caregivers.

School administration and our school psychologist, Ms. Wu, are supporting the students directly involved in the incident, and they will continue to be available to provide all students with a safe space to share their feelings. Please reach out to me to connect your student with assistance.

As a general reminder, it is important for students to always remain aware of their surroundings while traveling to and from school. Please talk with your child and encourage them to heed the following guidance:

Travel in a group or with a friend, neighbor, or other trusted individual whenever possible.

Plan to commute to school and arrive by 8:30 a.m. Instruction begins promptly at 8:45 a.m.

Go directly home after dismissal.

Keep valuable items out of sight.

Avoid distractions while walking, like using phones or other technology; and

Walk along main roads, avoiding alleys or other low-visibility paths.

The safety and well-being of our students are paramount. If you have any questions, please call the school office at (202) 698-4467 or email me at kim.adutwum@k12.dc.gov.

Sincerely,

Kim Adutwum

Principal, Capitol Hill Montessori School @ Logan"