DC area ranked in the top 3 best summer travel destinations

By
Published  May 14, 2024 4:12pm EDT
Things To Do in the DMV
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - The D.C. area was named the number two best summer travel destination by WalletHub.

The personal finance website and app WalletHub developed a ranking of the most affordable U.S. destinations that are also easy to reach. The report focused on the cost and convenience of traveling to 100 of the largest metro areas across 41 key indicators. 

The D.C. area was named number two on the list out of 100 other locations, with Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, Georgia being named number one, and Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Florida named number three. 

With the warm weather and summer breaks right around the corner, there are plenty of options for a relaxing weekend trip with beach views, a spot to camp with the kids or a place to explore new bars and restaurants within hours of the nation’s capital. 

The D.C. area was also ranked as the number one safest area for travel, with the City of Palm Bay, Florida coming in at number two, followed by Augusta-Richmond County, Georgia at number three. 

The other destinations included in the top 10 on the list:

  • Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area
  • Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area
  • Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area
  • Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area
  • Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area
  • El Paso, TX Metro Area
  • Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

