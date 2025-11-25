Presidential Turkey Pardons: Trump to spare Waddle, Gobble in White House tradition

President Donald Trump is kicking off Thanksgiving week with the classic White House tradition of pardoning turkeys.

Waddle and Gobble, the birds spared from the dinner table, enjoyed luxury accommodations at the Willard InterContinental before their Tuesday afternoon Rose Garden appearance.

The public helped choose the turkeys’ names online.

First turkey pardon

Presidents have pardoned turkeys as far back as the Lincoln era, but the first official pardon was granted by President George H.W. Bush in 1989.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Presidential Turkey Pardons: Trump to pardon Waddle and Gobble in White House tradition (White House)Presidential Turkey Pardons: Trump to pardon Waddle and Gobble in White House tradition (White House)

White House Christmas Tree

On Monday, first lady Melania Trump received the official 2025 White House Christmas Tree, marking the start of the holiday season.

The 25-foot concolor fir was grown at Korson’s Tree Farms in Sidney Township, Michigan, about 150 miles northwest of Detroit.

The farm won a national contest to provide the tree, which will be displayed in the Blue Room of the White House.

