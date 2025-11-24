First lady receives 2025 White House Christmas tree

First lady Melania Trump received the official 2025 White House Christmas tree on Monday, marking the start of the holiday season.

What we know:

The 25-foot concolor fir was grown at Korson’s Tree Farms in Sidney Township, Michigan, about 150 miles northwest of Detroit.

The farm won a national contest to provide the tree, which will be displayed in the Blue Room of the White House.

On Tuesday, the holiday traditions will continue when President Donald Trump pardons a pair of Thanksgiving turkeys at the White House.

