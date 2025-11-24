First lady receives 2025 White House Christmas tree
WASHINGTON - First lady Melania Trump received the official 2025 White House Christmas tree on Monday, marking the start of the holiday season.
What we know:
The 25-foot concolor fir was grown at Korson’s Tree Farms in Sidney Township, Michigan, about 150 miles northwest of Detroit.
The farm won a national contest to provide the tree, which will be displayed in the Blue Room of the White House.
On Tuesday, the holiday traditions will continue when President Donald Trump pardons a pair of Thanksgiving turkeys at the White House.
