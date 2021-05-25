President Biden marks 1 year since George Floyd’s death by meeting with his family at White House

President Biden will meet with the family of George Floyd Tuesday -- exactly one year after Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

Biden will mark the anniversary with the family at the White House. His efforts to pass a police reform bill -- the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act -- have stalled in Congress. Biden had previously set the anniversary of Floyd’s death as the deadline to pass the bill.

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act would ban chokeholds and end qualified immunity for law enforcement against civil lawsuits. The police reform bill would also create national standards for policing in a bid to bolster accountability.

George Floyd's family is also scheduled to meet with house speaker Nancy Pelosi today to push for action on Capitol Hill.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020 after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes, while Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe.

His death triggered months of nationwide protests focused on systemic racism and a renewed debate over police reform in the U.S.

Chauvin was convicted last month on multiple charges stemming from Floyd’s death.

