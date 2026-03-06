Man accused of recording himself touching woman's hair on Metro released from jail

The Brief The man accused of assaulting a woman on a Metro train was released from jail days after being charged. Police began investigating after video showing him touching a woman's hair on the train began circulating on social media. The suspect is a pardoned J6 rioter and repeat offender. He was in jail in Montgomery County



A Jan. 6 rioter pardoned by President Donald Trump was released from jail days after he was charged with assault and battery on the Silver Line Metro in Arlington.

What we know:

Bryan Betancur was granted bond Friday morning at a hearing at Arlington County General District Court. The bond comes after Betancur was extradited from Montgomery County after serving days in their county jail.

According to a charging document, Betancur faces one misdemeanor count of assault and battery on a Silver Line Metro train in Arlington.

Metro Transit police confirm that video circulating on social media reportedly showing Betancur touching a woman's hair on the train is at the center of their investigation.

Police say the incident took place at the Clarendon Metro station shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday, March 1.

Betancur was arrested in Montgomery County, extradited to Arlington County this week and granted bond Friday.

The backstory:

Betancur was one of several Jan. 6 rioters charged and convicted of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol. He was pardoned by Trump last year but is a repeat offender.

Court documents indicate he was on probation for burglary during the Jan. 6 riot and reportedly violated an unrelated anti-stalking order.

FOX 5 reached out to the Commonwealth Attorney's Office for Arlington County. We're awaiting their response.

What's next:

Betancur is scheduled to be back in court on Monday for an arraignment.

There is no attorney listed for him and no criminal complaint or summary of what happened accompanied his charging document.