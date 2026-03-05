$400M White House ballroom plan faces public review

The Brief The National Capital Planning Commission is reviewing President Trump’s proposal to build a 22,000-square-foot, $400 million ballroom at the White House, funded with private money. The online hearing drew significant public opposition, though commissioners appointed by Trump are expected to support the project. A final vote on the ballroom proposal is scheduled for April 2.



President Donald Trump’s ballroom plans are getting a hearing today, and it could move the proposal forward.

What we know:

The National Capital Planning Commission is hearing public feedback on a proposed ballroom where the now-demolished East Wing once stood.

The plan calls for adding a 22,000-square-foot, $400 million ballroom to the White House. Trump says private money will fund the project.

The president has appointed several supporters to the National Capital Planning Commission, and the ballroom is likely to receive approval when commissioners vote.

What they're saying:

Thursday’s meeting of the National Capital Planning Commission is being held online, with more than 100 people signed up to comment. Many expressed opposition.

"Why can’t the height be reduced? Either by lowering the building or not having the ceiling as high?" questioned D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, who also serves as a commissioner.

Designers presented new renderings, saying trees and sightlines will not detract from the White House itself, even though the ballroom would be about the same size as the mansion.

Chairman William Scharf praised the proposal.

"The White House has at every stage of its history — every new addition, including the initial construction — been roundly criticized, often for reasons of size and scale," said Scharf. "We have a long history of criticism being leveled at new additions being made to the White House, which in time have come to be celebrated."

The National Trust for Historic Preservation sued to halt construction during the review process, but a federal judge rejected that request last week.

What's next:

No final decision will be made today.

A final vote by the National Capital Planning Commission is expected on April 2.