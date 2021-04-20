District, Maryland, Virginia leaders respond to Derek Chauvin decision

A jury in Minneapolis has reached one of the most anticipated verdicts in recent memory – and leaders from the District, Maryland and Virginia are weighing in.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan was among the first to recognize the decision, which found Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts in connection with the killing of George Floyd last year.

"The senseless murder of George Floyd served as yet another reminder that we still have a long way to go to live up to our nation’s highest ideals. Justice has now been served, and we hope that this verdict will bring some measure of peace to the Floyd family and the community," Hogan said via Twitter.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam provided a statement shorly after:

"The life of George Floyd matters. He should still be alive today, and no courtroom decision can bring him back. But this decision is an important step towards justice—for George Floyd, for his family, for his community, and for our entire country."

Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando took to Twitter to celebrate the decision.

Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor also celebrated the decision, but cautioned that it’s merely a measure of progress.