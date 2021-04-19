National Guard activated in DC as city braces for possible protests following Chauvin trial verdict

Washington, D.C. is bracing for possible violence ahead of the verdict in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd.

Attorneys in the Derek Chauvin trial are making closing arguments Monday.

FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez said a police memo obtained by FOX 5 stated that -- beginning today -- D.C. police will be in an "all hands on deck" mode -- with all days off cancelled and all officers working 12-hour shifts.

Ramirez says FOX 5 has confirmed that Mayor Muriel Bowser had requested as many as 300 members of the National Guard be ready to go at the D.C. Armory should D.C. police need more support.

Monday evening, the National Guard told FOX 5 that it has activated 250 personnel to support local police efforts.

City leaders are also telling business owners to be prepared for intermittent street closures and to follow police alerts and to report any known business threats to police.

D.C. police arrested three adults and one teenager in Saturday night's anti-police brutality protest as demonstrations broke out across the city.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says D.C.’S Justice and Equality organization is asking for peaceful protests and is putting together volunteer response teams to mediate between protestors and police.

Regardless of the verdict, some activists say there will be some response in the streets.

"Regardless of whatever that verdict is, there’s going to be an emotional outburst of some kind and we want to be able to help people process those emotions so no one else gets hurt, not one else gets killed," said Community Shoulders engagement specialist Jay Brown.