Officer, suspect shot in northwest Baltimore active shooter incident, police say

Baltimore police say an officer and a man they are calling a suspect were shot Tuesday afternoon in northwest Baltimore in what they describe as an active shooter incident.

The shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Park Heights Avenue, near the Agudath Israel of Baltimore synagogue. The officer was taken to Shock Trauma downtown. Police have not said whether the suspect was also hospitalized.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Officer, suspect shot in northwest Baltimore, police say (Baltimore City Police)