Preakness to be held without fans; Here's how to claim a refund for tickets

The 2020 Preakness Stakes race at Pimlico Race Course will proceed without fans, organizers announced on Wednesday.

The announcement arrives amidst a horse-racing season that – alongside most sports - has been upended by the novel coronavirus.

Earlier this year, the Belmont Stakes was held without fans and, in August, the Kentucky Derby announced that this weekend’s race will be held with no fans in attendance.

The so called second jewel of the Triple Crown, the Preakness is slated for Oct. 3.

Organizers say they made the decision after working in concert with local and state health officials.

Ticket holders who have already purchased tickets can either transfer their tickets to next year’s Preakness or apply for a full refund.

You can seek out a refund by clicking here, or by calling 1-877-206-8042, Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.