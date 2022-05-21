Preakness could be run in some of hottest weather in race's history

article

The 147th Preakness could be run in some of the hottest weather in the history of the Triple Crown race.

The temperature at Pimlico Race Course soared above 90 degrees Fahrenheit just after 1 p.m. ET. The forecast calls for it to be 90 degrees when the horses enter the starting gate just after 7. Post time is scheduled for 7:01.

The record high on Preakness day is 96 set in 1934.

Epicenter lost the Kentucky Derby because of a hot pace. Now he'll face hot temperatures in the Preakness.

Epicenter’s trainer, Steve Asmussen, said he was as concerned as he possibly could be about the heat.

"We know it can be pretty sticky when it gets warm in Baltimore, so I think that all of them are going to have to deal with that," Asmussen said. "He’s a big horse turning back in 14 days, so just make sure he’s drinking plenty of water and hydrated, just like your kids."

A Preakness, again, without Kentucky Derby winner

Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter was set as the 6-5 morning line favorite for the Preakness Stakes, which will be run without Rich Strike.

The surprise Derby winner at 80-1 is not in the field of nine for Saturday’s $1.65 million race. Rich Strike’s owner felt the two-week turnaround did not give the colt enough rest and plans to enter him in the Belmont.

Rich Strike’s absence clouds the second jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown and makes this the second Preakness in four years without the Derby winner.

Last year, Medina Spirit ran and finished third at Pimlico after testing positive at Churchill Downs for a substance that was not allowed on race day and was eventually disqualified. In 2020, the races were run out of order because of the pandemic. And in 2019, neither DQ’ed Derby champion Maximum Security nor elevated winner Country House went to the Preakness.

What time does the Preakness run today?

Post time for the Preakness is scheduled for 7:01 p.m. ET.

