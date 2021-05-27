Power outages, downed trees as DC region cleans up after severe storms

Severe storms that moved across the D.C. region Wednesday night brought damage, downed trees and powers outages to parts of the region.

Several thousand homes and business were left without power Thursday morning. Outages were so severe in Frederick County that five schools -- Middletown Elementary, Parkway Elementary, Middletown Primary, Middletown Middle and Middletown High – were closed Thursday.

SKYFOX spotted emergency crews in Accokeek Thursday morning repairing downed power lines and trees.

On Wednesday, Prince George's County fire and emergency crews responded to a home in Fort Washington in the evening after felled trees collapsed onto a home. Downed trees also damaged a home Manassas.