Potentially rabid fox captured in Arlington neighborhood

A disoriented fox showing signs consistent with rabies was captured and removed from an Arlington neighborhood by animal control officers Tuesday.

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington said they responded to calls about the fox Tuesday around 7:45 a.m. in the Arlingwood neighborhood near the 4100 blocks of 41 Street and Randolph Street N and in the area southeast of Chain Bridge Road and George Washington Parkway.

The fox had neurological signs consistent with rabies, and was captured and removed by Animal Control.

Anyone who may have come into contact with the fox is asked to call Arlington County Animal Control at 703-931-9241.