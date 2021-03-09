Potential COVID-19 outbreak reported at Prince William County high school

FOX 5 has learned of a potential COVID-19 outbreak at Osbourn Park High School in Prince William County that is potentially tied to athletics. This comes as schools across the area are slowly reopening and resuming sports.

The school district is now working with the Virginia Department of Health to address the issue.

The VDH defines an outbreak as two or more cases at the same location.

In a letter sent home to Osbourn Park families, the school’s principal says the possible outbreak is connected to positive coronavirus cases involving athletics from the past few weeks.

The school community was apparently notified about the possible cases and the people involved are reportedly in isolation or quarantine.

Several schools across the state and in our area were virtual-only until last week.

The state’s health department says if it’s determined that Osbourn Park does in fact have an outbreak, that information would be posted on its website.

The school says they’ve been working hard to ensure they adhere to the mitigation measures outlined by the state and CDC.

So far, the school has had three COVID-19 Safety Monitoring Audits by the Office of Risk Management and they reportedly received 100 percent satisfaction ratings in each audit.

We also reached out to Loudoun County Public Schools and Fairfax County Public Schools and they both release any COVID-19 case information on their websites.