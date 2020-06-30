Pot decriminalization, gun restrictions go into effect tomorrow in Virginia

Marijuana will be decriminalized, local governments will have the ability to take down Confederate monuments, and Virginians will pay more in taxes for gasoline and cigarettes starting Wednesday.

July 1 is the start date for most of the new laws passed earlier this year by the General Assembly.

Democrats, in charge for the first time in a generation, refashioned Virginia as the region’s progressive leader on racial, social and economic issues.

Lawmakers passed the South’s strictest gun laws, broadest LGBTQ protections, highest minimum wage and some of its loosest abortion restrictions.

