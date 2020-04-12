Virginia Gov. Northam signs marijuana decriminalization bill

article

Marijuana possession in the Commonwealth of Virginia will now only be a $25 offense after Gov. Ralph Northam moved Sunday to decriminalize bud.

Northam tweeted Sunday that he signed decriminalization legislation approved by state lawmakers late last month.

It makes possession of up to one ounce of marijuana punishable up to a $25 fine with no threat of jail time or criminal record.

Virginia is the last state in the area to decriminalize Marijuana.

Maryland in 2014 moved to make marijuana possession of 10 grams or less punishable up to $100 for a first offense.

The District legalized possession of up to two ounces of marijuana in 2015.

Northam also signed legislation that makes Election Day a state holiday and raises the age for juveniles to be tried as adults (from 14 to 16), among other measures.

