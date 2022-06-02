Possible tornado causes major damage at Fauquier County airport, officials say
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. - Officials at a Fauquier County airport say a possible tornado touched down Wednesday causing major damage to a hanger and a plane.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Image 1 of 4
▼
Warrenton-Fauquier Airport Director Dave Darrah told FOX 5 that the tornado happened during an isolated rain shower Wednesday about 5:45 p.m.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE
Darrah said a 200-foot section of roof from a hanger was ripped off and thrown into another group of hangers and a taxiway. No injuries were reported but one airplane was damaged.
Advertisement
Strong storms are expected to move across the D.C. region Thursday bringing the threat of hail, gusty winds and possible flooding.