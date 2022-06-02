Severe weather expected across DC region Thursday with highs near 90 degrees
WASHINGTON - Strong storms are expected Thursday across the D.C. region bringing the threat of hail, gusty winds and possible flooding.
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
FOX 5's Claire Anderson we can expect high temperatures near 90 degrees this afternoon with severe weather moving in just after 12 p.m.
A second wave of strong storms could move through the region closer to the evening commute.
The heat and humidity will stick around all day Thursday. A nice break from the heat as temperatures fall into the 80s this weekend!
Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:
Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.
Check the latest Closings and Delays
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Check the latest weather radars
Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:
Advertisement