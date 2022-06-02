Severe weather expected across DC region Thursday with highs near 90 degrees

Strong storms are expected Thursday across the D.C. region bringing the threat of hail, gusty winds and possible flooding.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Claire Anderson we can expect high temperatures near 90 degrees this afternoon with severe weather moving in just after 12 p.m.

A second wave of strong storms could move through the region closer to the evening commute.

The heat and humidity will stick around all day Thursday. A nice break from the heat as temperatures fall into the 80s this weekend!

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5

@JenDelgadoFOX

Advertisement

@ClaireFox5DC