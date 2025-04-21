Pope Francis’ historic 2015 DC visit showcased at the National Shrine

The Brief National Shrine honors Pope Francis' 2015 visit. His chair, pastoral staff, and pulpit from the historic canonization are on display. Bells will toll 88 times before a memorial Mass at the Crypt Church



Pope Francis’ historic 2015 trip to the nation’s capital is being remembered at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. following his passing.

Francis, who suffered from chronic lung disease, died on Monday. He was 88.

Honoring Pope Francis’ legacy

What we know:

His chair, pastoral staff, and the pulpit used during the first-ever canonization on U.S. soil are on display at the Basilica.

To honor his legacy, bunting has been placed on the church, and its bells will toll 88 times this afternoon. A memorial Mass will follow at the Crypt Church.

National Shrine tribute continues

Pope Francis visited the National Shrine on September 23, 2015 addressing a crowd of 25,000.

"This morning, we join the world in sadness at the news of the passing of His Holiness, Pope Francis," said Monsignor Walter Rossi, Rector of the Basilica, in a statement. "We also join in the chorus of prayers for his eternal rest. In a particular way, we at Mary’s Shrine are saddened because we knew the Holy Father personally. As the first Pontiff from the Americas, the Holy Father himself came on pilgrimage to the Basilica in 2015 to canonize Fray Junípero Serra, marking the first canonization on United States soil. His visit left a lasting impact upon us at Mary’s Shrine, this city of Washington D.C., and this nation."

