Remembering Pope Francis’ visit to DC in 2015

The Brief Pope Francis arrived in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 22, 2015 as part of a six-day U.S. visit. He became the first pope to speak before a joint session of Congress. Thousands saw him at the National Mall, and he canonized Junípero Serra at a historic outdoor Mass. He emphasized compassion for migrants, the poor, and social justice throughout his visit.



Ten years ago, Pope Francis visited the United States for the first time, where he received a grand welcome in the nation’s capital before addressing the country's leaders and the American people with a message of unity, compassion, and social justice.

The pontiff landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, greeted by President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, and their daughters in a warm reception.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 23: U.S. President Barack Obama (R) meets with Pope Francis (L) in the Oval Office at the White House on September 23, 2015 in Washington, DC.

The following morning, the pope was honored with a State Arrival Ceremony at the White House — the largest such event of Obama’s presidency at the time — before holding a private meeting with the president in the Oval Office.

"As the son of an immigrant family, I am happy to be a guest in this country, which was largely built by such families," Pope Francis said in his remarks at the White House.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 23: Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he rides in a popemobile along a parade route around the National Mall on September 23, 2015 in Washington, DC.

Thousands lined security checkpoints as early as 5 a.m. to catch a glimpse of the pope as he paraded around the Ellipse in the popemobile and walked across the National Mall to greet the public.

He later met with U.S. bishops at St. Matthew’s Cathedral before celebrating an outdoor Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, where he canonized Junípero Serra, making the 18th-century Spanish missionary the first saint to be canonized on U.S. soil.

On Sept. 24, Pope Francis became the first leader of the Roman Catholic Church to address a joint meeting of Congress, delivering a speech before more than 500 lawmakers, Supreme Court justices, and top administration officials, including Vice President Joe Biden. He invoked the legacies of Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King Jr., Dorothy Day, and Thomas Merton, urging leaders to embrace their duty to promote the common good.

"Legislative activity is always based on care for the people," he told Congress. "To this you have been invited, called and convened by those who elected you."

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 24: Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on September 24, 2015 in Washington, DC.

Following his congressional address, the pope appeared on the Capitol’s West Front, where a massive crowd had gathered to hear his remarks. He then visited St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington, reinforcing his commitment to serving the poor and vulnerable.

Pope Francis departed Washington at 4:00 p.m. that afternoon, flying from Joint Base Andrews to New York’s JFK Airport, where he continued his six-day U.S. tour.

His visit to Washington underscored his call for solidarity, mercy, and justice – principles he encouraged the nation’s leaders to uphold as they shape policies impacting millions.

Timeline:

Sept. 22 - 4:00 PM: Pope Francis arrives in the U.S. at Joint Base Andrews

Sept. 23 - 9:15 AM: Pope Francis visits the White House, and personally meets with President Obama in the Oval Office.

Sept. 23 - 11:00 AM: The Pope parades around the Ellipse in the popemobile and walks across the National Mall to greet the public. Hundreds of spectators pass through a security check as early as 5 am along the parade route to catch a glimpse of him.

Sept. 23 - 11:30 AM: Pope Francis visits St. Matthew Cathedral where he meets and visits with the U.S bishops.

Sept. 23 - 4:15 PM: The Pope celebrates outdoor Junipero Serra Canonization Mass at the Basicala of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, the largest Catholic Church in the country.

Sept. 24 - 9:20 AM: Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the morning, then heads to the Capitol's West Front where crowds gathered to watch his remarks.

Sept. 24 - 11:15 AM: Visit to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in D.C. and Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington

Sept. 24 - 4:00 PM: Pope Francis leaves from D.C. Joint Base Andrews and heads to New York's JFK Airport.