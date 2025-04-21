World leaders mourn the passing of Pope Francis

The Brief World leaders, including Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and Barack Obama, mourn Pope Francis, highlighting his compassion and global impact. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Canada’s Mark Carney praised his legacy of fairness, equity, and moral clarity. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed sorrow, emphasizing his enduring influence.



Leaders across the globe are reacting to the death of Pope Francis.

President Donald Trump reacts to death of Pope Francis

What they're saying:

The White House posted "Rest in Peace, Pope Francis" early Monday after news of his passing accompanied with photos of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance visiting with the pope.

Vice President JD Vance reacts to death of Pope Francis

Vance met briefly with Pope Francis on Sunday to exchange Easter greetings. "I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him," he wrote. "I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful."

Former President Joe Biden reacts to death of Pope Francis

"It is with great sadness that Jill and I learned of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. He was unlike any who came before him. Pope Francis will be remembered as one of the most consequential leaders of our time and I am better for having known him. For decades, he served the most vulnerable across Argentina and his mission of serving the poor never ceased. As Pope, he was a loving pastor and challenging teacher who reached out to different faiths. He commanded us to fight for peace and protect our planet from a climate crisis. He advocated for the voiceless and powerless. He made all feel welcome and seen by the Church. He promoted equity and an end to poverty and suffering across the globe. And above all, he was a Pope for everyone. He was the People's Pope - a light of faith, hope, and love."

Former President Barack Obama reacts to death of Pope Francis

"Pope Francis was the rare leader who made us want to be better people. In his humility and his gestures at once simple and profound – embracing the sick, ministering to the homeless, washing the feet of young prisoners – he shook us out of our complacency and reminded us that we are all bound by moral obligations to God and one another. Today, Michelle and I mourn with everyone around the world – Catholic and non-Catholic alike – who drew strength and inspiration from the Pope’s example. May we continue to heed his call to "never remain on the sidelines of this march of living hope.""

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer reacts to death of Pope Francis

"Deeply saddened to hear of the death of His Holiness Pope Francis. His tireless efforts to promote a world that is fairer for all will leave a lasting legacy. On behalf of the people of the United Kingdom, I share my sincerest condolences to the whole Catholic Church."

Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney reacts to death of Pope Francis

"Today I join Canadians and Catholics around the world in mourning the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, Bishop of Rome - a shepherd of deep moral clarity, spiritual courage, and boundless compassion. From every corner of the globe, the prayers of the faithful go with Pope Francis as he journeys to his eternal rest."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reacts to death of Pope Francis

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed sadness and spoke about the lasting legacy of Pope Francis.