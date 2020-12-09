Poolesville Santa Ride will go on with coronavirus precautions in place

Santa Claus will be coming to Poolesville after all!

The Upper Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Department says the town's traditional Santa Ride will take place on Saturday, December 19th. Santa will be riding on the department's fire engine starting at 3 p.m.

The department originally considered canceling the event due to coronavirus concerns. This year's Santa Ride will take extra precautions to keep spectators safe.

The department said the following rules will be in place:

-Families must remain in your own driveway or yard

-Gatherings are prohibited

-Residents in cul-de-sacs and areas where Santa's sleigh cannot safely maneuver must remain in their family groups, must wear face masks, and must keep 10 ft away from other family groups

-Santa cannot share candy canes

-Santa cannot accept any goodies of any kind

-Santa must continue his ride through Poolesville without stopping